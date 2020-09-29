MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health updated COVID-19’s impact Tuesday as the state approaches 100,000 confirmed cases.
According to MDH, there were 817 additional cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 98,447. Of those cases, 88,380 people who contracted the virus no longer need to self-isolate.
MDH also reported five additional deaths, with two of them being patients in long-term care settings and three being in private residences. In total, 2,020 people have died from COVID-19 and 1,449 of those patients were in long-term care, which has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
On Monday, no additional cases were admitted to intensive care units, but eight more people required hospitalization. In total, there have been 7,633 hospitalizations, with 2,129 of those cases needing intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, over 1.4 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota. In the last 24 hours, more than 15,000 tests were completed.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Sept. 20, due to data lag. It’s a seven-day rolling average positivity rate and helps inform decisions on whether or not to re-establish restrictions to slow the virus.
