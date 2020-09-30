MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young man has died after being shot Tuesday night in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported just after 8 p.m on the 2800 block of Fremont Avenue North.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, to North Memorial Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition.
Hours later, the victim died, police say. His identity has yet to be released.
Investigators say that it appears the man was standing on Fremont Avenue when the gunshots rang out and he was struck by a bullet. Another person was also grazed by the gunfire.
The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
This is the second fatal shooting to happen in north Minneapolis in the overnight hour. Early Wednesday morning, another man was fatally shot in an alley.
These shootings mark the 61st and 62nd homicides in the city this year.
