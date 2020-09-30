MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Renaissance Festival announced Tuesday evening they would be extending their Festival on Parade.
The parade was initially developed after the festival was canceled due to COVID-19. Now, it has been extended for the weekends of Oct. 10-11 and Oct. 17-18.
The drive-thru experience will be 2.5 miles long, and will feature food, artisan-made items, and entertainment
The Renaissance Festival says over 30 festival foods will be available, including turkey legs, chicken wild rice soup, corn dogs, candied almonds, and apple dumplings. To view a complete list of the foods, click here.
“We’re thrilled to have created an experience for those who couldn’t go just one year without our Festival and extending it is just our way of keeping the great Renaissance Festival tradition alive,” said Communications Director Stephanie Whipps.
