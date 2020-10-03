CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At a briefing on Saturday morning, White House Physician Sean Conley said it had been 72 hours since President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The claim would indicate Trump knew of his diagnosis on Wednesday morning, before he flew on Air Force One and come to Minneapolis for a fundraiser. Hours later, on Wednesday evening, he held a campaign rally in Duluth.

Soon after Conley gave his statement, he clarified: “The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st,” he said.

If the original statement were true, it would mean that thousands gathered to see Trump in Duluth without knowing of his condition. However, St. Louis County Health officials say the president was not close enough to infect anyone at the rally. On Friday, the mayor of Duluth encouraged every one of the estimated 3,000 attendees to get tested for COVID-19. 

There were also three Minnesota Republican congressmen aboard Air Force One: Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, and Jim Hagedorn. Jason Lewis, who is vying for Sen. Tina Smith’s seat, was also on the plane. The three congressmen have since tested negative for the virus and Lewis is in self-isolation.

At the press conference Saturday, Conley said Trump is fever-free and in “exceptionally good spirits,” though a source familiar with the president’s health has conflicted that claim. “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical i n terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” they said.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for updates. 

