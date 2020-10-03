MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At a briefing on Saturday morning, White House Physician Sean Conley said it had been 72 hours since President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The claim would indicate Trump knew of his diagnosis on Wednesday morning, before he flew on Air Force One and come to Minneapolis for a fundraiser. Hours later, on Wednesday evening, he held a campaign rally in Duluth.

If President Trump was diagnosed 72 hours ago..as his Dr. just said…that means he talked to reporters w/ no mask, flew on AF1 with staff, attended a fundraiser in MN, held a rally in Duluth, and another fundraiser in NJ…all while knowing he was positive for coronavirus — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 3, 2020

Soon after Conley gave his statement, he clarified: “The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st,” he said.

WH physician releases statement, clarifying his earlier on camera remarks on the timing of Trump's diagnosis and treatment. "The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st," Sean Conley says. Regeneron cocktail was received on Friday. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 3, 2020

If the original statement were true, it would mean that thousands gathered to see Trump in Duluth without knowing of his condition. However, St. Louis County Health officials say the president was not close enough to infect anyone at the rally. On Friday, the mayor of Duluth encouraged every one of the estimated 3,000 attendees to get tested for COVID-19.

There were also three Minnesota Republican congressmen aboard Air Force One: Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, and Jim Hagedorn. Jason Lewis, who is vying for Sen. Tina Smith’s seat, was also on the plane. The three congressmen have since tested negative for the virus and Lewis is in self-isolation.

At the press conference Saturday, Conley said Trump is fever-free and in “exceptionally good spirits,” though a source familiar with the president’s health has conflicted that claim. “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical i n terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” they said.

