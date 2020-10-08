MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duane Waldriff, 70, was charged Thursday by the Duluth City Attorney’s office with misdemeanor assault in connection to an attack on a WCCO photojournalist last week.
Waldriff, from Lamberton, is accused of punching Dymanh Chhoun’s cellphone while he was recording video for WCCO of a confrontation between supporters of President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 30. The assault occurred just a few hours before Trump held his rally in Duluth — his last one before testing positive for COVID-19.
Waldriff is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
READ MORE: The Role Journalists And Demonstrators Play In A Hostile And Polarizing Political Climate
You must log in to post a comment.