By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Donald Trump, Duane Waldriff, Duluth News, Dymanh Chhoun, Minnesota News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Duane Waldriff, 70, was charged Thursday by the Duluth City Attorney’s office with misdemeanor assault in connection to an attack on a WCCO photojournalist last week.

Waldriff, from Lamberton, is accused of punching Dymanh Chhoun’s cellphone while he was recording video for WCCO of a confrontation between supporters of President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 30. The assault occurred just a few hours before Trump held his rally in Duluth — his last one before testing positive for COVID-19.

Waldriff is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

