MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state issues new guidance for indoor sports and events during the COVID-19 pandemic, state health officials are reporting 1,276 more positive COVID cases and eight more deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are now 107,922 total cases confirmed so far, with 97,254 of those cases no longer needing to quarantine themselves.

In the last 24 hours, 28,404 COVID-19 tests were completed. Over 1.5 million people in Minnesota have been tested for the virus since March.

In hospitals, 8,187 have needed treatment since March, with 2,245 of those needing intensive care units (ICU). In the last 24 hours, nine more cases were admitted to the hospital and three were admitted to the ICU.

With the additional deaths, the state’s death toll now sits at 2,107. Just over 1,500 of those deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. Six of the eight new deaths occurred in long-term care.

According to MDH, one of the additional deaths involved a homeless (sheltered) patient.

Also, MDH notes that two deaths, one reported on Aug. 22 and another on Sept. 11, were removed on Oct. 8 “due to data cleaning.”

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — is around 5% as of Sept. 29, due to data lag. It’s one of the health indicators being used to inform the state’s COVID-19 safety restrictions.