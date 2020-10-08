MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last 24 hours marked another period of violence in Minneapolis as city police reported six people were shot and another person was stabbed between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning.

One of the shooting victims died while two others remain in critical condition. So far, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Fatal Shooting In North Minneapolis

The fatal shooting happened first, just before 4 p.m. in north Minneapolis’ Folwell neighborhood. Police reported that officers were called to the intersection of Logan and Lowry avenues, where two victims were found.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was brought to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Investigators believe the shooting was sparked by a “dispute” between two groups.

Man Shot After Argument In Business

The next shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. and also in north Minneapolis, on the 3800 block of Fremont Avenue.

A man in his 30s suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, policed say. He told investigators that he got into an argument with people at a business and he was shot when he stepped outside.

The suspects fled the scene.

Southside Shooting Leaves Teen In Critical Condition

About an hour later, police responded to another shooting just south of downtown, on the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Officers found a teenager with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was listed in critical condition.

Woman Shot While Standing On Lowry Avenue North

Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to a third shooting on the north side, on the 1800 Block Lowry Avenue North. Witnesses reported that a woman was shot and loaded into a car.

Investigators spoke with the woman, whose wounds were described as non-life-threatening, at North Memorial Medical Center. She said she was just standing in the area and was shot.

She told police that she had no idea who shot her.

Man Stabbed By Acquaintance In North Minneapolis

About 20 minutes before midnight, police were called to a stabbing on the north side, on the 300 block of 26th Avenue North.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said that he was stabbed by someone he knows. The suspect had fled before officers got to the scene.

The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Another Southside Shooting Leaves Victim In Critical Condition

At 1:23 a.m. Thursday, police responded to another shooting on the city’s south side, on the 3100 block of 19th Avenue South, in the Corcoran neighborhood.

Investigators say that the victim reportedly pounded on the door of a home, pleading for help. Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened near the home.

A Violent Summer

Since Memorial Day, violent crime in Minneapolis is up 25% compared to the same period last year. So far in 2020, the city has counted more than 60 homicides.

WCCO spoke last month with Mayor Jacob Frey, who said the city is working to improve 911 call response times by shifting officer resources. Officers are also working with community groups to be proactive in addressing violence.

“The cycle of violence is something we take very seriously,” the mayor said, “and we’re not messing around.”

Meanwhile, the city council’s push to defund the police department has stalled. Three council members, including President Lisa Bender, told The New York Times recently that the pledge to dismantle the department created confusion not only in the community, but among the council members themselves.

Still, city leaders say they are working to transform public safety in Minneapolis.