MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher football team will open to a national television audience. They’ve known the opponents, and now they know times and dates.
It starts with an intriguing one. Michigan will be in town to fight for the Little Brown Jug on Saturday, Oct. 24. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Gopher Fans Ecstatic Over Football’s Return: ‘I’ll Wear 10 Masks If I Have To’
Unlike most other sporting events in Minnesota, the Gophers will have fans at TCF Bank Stadium. The U can have up to 1,500 fans, per guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health, but they will plan on only about 800 per game.
Players from both teams will each have four tickets to share with their family or special guests. They will be spread out in “pods” throughout the stadium, and will be required to wear masks.
Season ticket holders were notified of these changes earlier this year. Fans can purchase cardboard cutouts if they would like to appear as though they’re at the games.
WCCO APP: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.
You must log in to post a comment.