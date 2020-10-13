MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Monday to more than 24 years in prison for his part in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in north Minneapolis last summer.
Shannon Blackman was sentenced to 290 months behind bars, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Prosecutors says that last week Blackman pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the July 19, 2019, shooting that left Quayshun Felton dead.
According to prosecutors, Blackman admitted in court that he and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Andre Owens, rode their bikes that evening up to Felton and his friend near the intersection of Colfax and 30th avenues and opened fire. Felton was struck and killed; the bullets missed his friend.
Blackman gave no reason for the shooting, the attorney’s office said, adding that he spoke minimum necessary about the crime.
Blackman’s co-defendant, Owens, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He was sentenced to 31 years in prison.
