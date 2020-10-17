MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after Minnesota broke the state’s record for the largest spike in daily COVID-19 cases, health officials report 1,704 new cases and five deaths.
According to Minnesota Department of Health, 28,216 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, including antigen tests (1,071). More than 1.6 million people have been tested for the virus since March.
So far, 2,217 people have died because of the virus. The vast majority of the deaths – 1,560 – have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
A total of 121,090 cases have been confirmed in the state since March. Of those, 106,774 people no longer need to self-isolate. More than 8,801 people have needed treatment in Minnesota hospitals. Health officials are urging people to avoid all gatherings, large and small.
Wisconsin has also broken records this past week, reporting nearly 4,000 cases on Friday.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s seven-day positivity rate remains around 5% as of Oct. 7, due to data lag. State officials say there are about 22 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a number that has increased since late September.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.