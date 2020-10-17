MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Student athletes in Minnesota want the governor to take them off the bench.
High school athletes delivered a letter to Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday morning asking him to let them play their sports.
They say the Minnesota State High School League restrictions due to COVID-19 are being unfairly applied, saying they’re more restrictive than Department of Health guidelines.
Restrictions have eliminated state tournaments for fall sports. Athletes say those are critical events for securing spots on college teams.
“Not being able to swim at all, and for some girls, that can make or break their swimming career in college,” said Reese Dehen, a senior on the Anoka swim team.
At the end of September, MSHSL voted to reinstate the volleyball and football seasons.
