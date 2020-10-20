MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead following a crash between a passenger car and semi near Northfield Monday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 19 at Baldwin Avenue, near Northfield. There, a 2015 Kenworth semi was traveling westbound on the highway while a 2010 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on the highway. The two vehicles collided head-on, but further details on how the crash happened were not released.
A 2018 Ford F750 that was traveling behind the Hyundai was also struck by debris from the crash. Two occupants in that vehicle were uninjured.
The driver of the Hyundai, 28-year-old Bobak Barjasteh of Northfield, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt. It’s unknown if alcohol was in his system at the time of the crash, the state patrol said.
The driver of the semi, 59-year-old Richard Banidt of Goodhue, was also killed in the crash. It’s unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.
Another fatal crash near Royalton Monday also involved some victims not wearing seat belts.
