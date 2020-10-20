MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first winter storm of the season is moving into Minnesota, and it’s expected to drop measurable snow across much of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for almost all of Minnesota as 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the day. National forecasters say the heaviest amounts will likely fall along the Interstate 94 corridor in central Minnesota. The Twin Cities looks to see around 2 to 5 inches, with higher totals toward the northern suburbs.

Here's a look at the latest run for the storm system rolling through this morning/afternoon. Heaviest snow expected to fall in the afternoon. Could see 2-5 inches. Stay with @wcco for the latest! pic.twitter.com/hro7b7vFFy — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) October 20, 2020

The snow will impact the evening commute, although fewer drivers are expected to be on the roads due to remote work and distance learning.

Ann Meyer, of MnDOT, says that much of the snow should melt when hitting the roads, as temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be above freezing. Still, she says some bridge decks and ramps will be treated and plows will be on the roads.

“A lot of this will be drivers getting used to [winter] conditions again,” she told WCCO This Morning. “We encourage motorists to really slow down, give themselves plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles and just stay alert.”

WCCO-TV forecaster Katie Steiner says the storm system began rolling into southwestern Minnesota early Tuesday morning and will likely hit the Twin Cities during the mid-morning hours. The heavy, wet snow is expected to fall through the afternoon and into the evening. The heaviest snow, Steiner says, will likely fall in the metro between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

While up to 5 inches of snow could fall in the Twin Cities, Steiner say that much of that will melt on the warm ground. However, cold surfaces, such as decks, may support the accumulating snow.

So how rare is a snowfall like this one this early? The most snow we have seen this early was back in 1977 and 2009…we got 2.5 inches in a single day. Could see more than that today! pic.twitter.com/z4leH2AqX8 — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) October 20, 2020

In southern Minnesota, particularly along the Interstate 90 corridor, freezing drizzle could be a threat Tuesday evening, national forecasters say. The snow may turn to rain or a rain/snow mixture.

Overnight, skies are expected to clear, but no warm-up is coming later this week. Temperatures will remain well below average, and the weekend’s highs are only expected to be in the 30s. Additionally, another chance for accumulating snow looks to be in store for Sunday.

Typical October snowfall in Minnesota is about .6 inches. The record snowfall before Oct. 20 is 2.5 inches. If more than that should fall Tuesday, it’ll set an early snowfall record.