MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Both presidential candidates are now slated to be in Minnesota Friday.
On Thursday, Joe Biden’s campaign announced the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president will travel to St. Paul for a drive-in event Friday afternoon.
“Joe Biden will travel to Minnesota to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation,” the campaign said.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s planned rally in Rochester for Friday has been moved to McNeilus Steel in Dodge Center.
According to Rochester officials, the decision to move the rally was made by the Trump campaign and was not the result of any actions or efforts by the city or airport. The president will still arrive and depart from the Rochester International Airport.
