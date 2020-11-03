MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired near Elliott Park, injuring at least three people.
The shooting happened close to 8th Street and 11th Avenue South, roughly a block and a half away from Bethlehem Baptist Church, which is an active polling place in this year’s election, though police said the shooting has no indication of being politically motivated.
Two men and one woman all received non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. All three, who had non-life threatening gunshot wounds, went to Hennepin County Medical Center.
One of the people who was injured was identified as the shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it’s available.
