MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A polling location in St. Paul was temporarily locked down following a nearby shooting Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, several 911 callers reported shots being fired near Eastern Heights Elementary, which is a polling location located on 2005 Minnehaha Avenue East.
When police arrived, they did not find a victim, but found evidence of a shooting.
Ramsey County elections officials confirmed that the polling place was locked down due to the shooting in the neighborhood, which is not associated with the polling place in any way. During that time, no voting took place.
The situation has since been resolved and voting has resumed.
