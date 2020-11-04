MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach is projected to end Rep. Collin Peterson’s three-decade career representing the 7th congressional district, according to the Associated Press.
In the 2016 election, President Trump carried the 7th District by more than 30% points, yet Democrat Collin Peterson beat a Republican challenger. And he did it again in 2018. He has served as chair of the House agricultural committee.
Peterson was first elected in 1990.
According to Daily Kos, Trump’s 62% percentage of the vote over Hillary Clinton’s 31% in the 7th District represents the widest margin of victory in any of the 30 districts represented by Democrats in 2020.
WEB EXTRA: Click here for full election results.
Fischbach, a former Lieutenant Governor, made her appeal to a number of Trump supporters who are looking to make Peterson part of the past.
For farmers in the 7th District, trade is one of the top issues. In particular, when it comes to China. Fischbach has supported the President’s tariffs on China and she’s pushing for more trade with other countries. While Peterson says the tariffs haven’t worked, and the U.S. should be working with allies to put pressure on China.
Peterson and Fischbach have both expressed disapproval over state executive orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
