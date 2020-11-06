MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A year to the day after Leroy Davis-Miles assaulted a Somali elder on a Minneapolis bus, he has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison for second-degree unintentional murder.
Davis-Miles, 24, pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 2, and was sentenced to 160 months in prison. He was originally charged with first-degree assault after he punched the 75-year-old man, but the charges were increased to second-degree unintentional murder after the man died from his injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, Davis-Miles was riding a Metro Transit bus on Nov. 6, 2019 with his friends, when the man asked the group to quiet down. The group threatened to beat him, and when he got off the bus, they followed him. Soon after, Davis-Miles walked up to the man and punched him.
The victim fell backwards and his head hit the pavement, the complaint says. He died in the hospital six days later.
