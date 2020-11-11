MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Red Rabbit restaurant in downtown Minneapolis will reopen on Tuesday, after a kitchen fire and the subsequent damage closed their doors for almost three months.
The building caught on fire back in August, with flames extending to the roof of the building. It “caused more damage than we initially thought,” said owner Luke Shimp, “and we had to do quite a bit of clean-up, reconstruction and a thorough origin of ignition investigation.”
The same Red Rabbit location had also caught on fire in 2018.
An investigation revealed, Shrimp said, that the original exhaust design had been the “achilles heel” in the two fires.
However the restaurant is taking a light-hearted approach to the reopening with a selection of fire-themed specials. Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, customers can purchase wood-fired oysters, fire-roasted salmon, fire-kissed wings, and a S’mores dessert, among other options. There will also be smoke-themed cocktails.
“We thought given the year we are all having we would have some fun and lighten the mood for employees and guests,” said Shimp. “We are even giving out matchbooks to guests with the tagline ‘We’re Fired Up To Reopen!’ for all dine-in or curbside pick-up orders.”
Looking towards the colder months, the restaurant also installed new heaters and plexiglass closures throughout the patio area.
