MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say a teenager was arrested Tuesday for a fatal shooting in the city last week.
The St. Paul Police Department tweeted Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for suspicion of murder in connection to the death of 23-year-old Donte Combs, who who shot last Thursday and died the following morning.
According to investigators, Dante, of Minneapolis, was shot late Thursday night on the 400 block of Thomas Avenue, in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood. Officers found him outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
While he was initially listed in stable condition at the hospital, Combs died early Friday morning. His death marked the 29th homicide in the St. Paul this year.
Investigators say the teenage suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Lexington Parkway and Thomas Avenue.
