MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A quick-hitting and narrow band of snow is moving across the state and is expected to hit the metro area in the mid-morning and last into the early afternoon.

Just like Tuesday’s storm, it’s moving diagonally from southwest to northeast, and some areas are reporting more than 2 inches of snow as of 10:30 a.m. Motorists are advised to take precautions or delay travel until after the snow band passes.

Authorities are also responding to multiple crashes northwest of the metro area, where roads are already covered with snow and ice. That includes a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 94 near Monticello that’s causing major traffic delays.

11:15 a.m. Update:

Snow is falling the metro area and WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak says this is now the main event for the Twin Cities: visibility below 1 mile in spots as an intense band of snow moves through. Travel will get worse through 1 p.m., then get better as the band moves out of the metro to the southeast.

This is the main event for Mpls & St. Paul: visibility below 1mi in spots as an intense band of snow moves through. Travel will get worse through 1pm, then get better as the band moves out of the metro to the southeast. I'll see you at noon on @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/v9O1sZAdnt — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 12, 2020

10:30 a.m. Update:

A narrow band of moderate to heavy snow will track southeastward through the afternoon, bringing 1-2 hrs of snow to each community in its path.

TIMING THE SNOWFALL: A narrow band of moderate to heavy snow will track southeastward through the afternoon, bringing 1-2 hrs of snow to each community in its path. SNOW SQUALLS are possible, and I explained what those are last night on WCCO: https://t.co/48JpIKMtoH pic.twitter.com/rsWV5FpSQt — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 12, 2020

10:05 a.m. Update:

National Weather Service reports that 2.5 inches of snow fell in 90 minutes in Buffalo, Minnesota. Motorists are advised to slow down, or delay travel until after the snow band passes if possible.

.@NWSTwinCities reports 2.5" of snow fell in about 90 minutes in Buffalo #MNwx from this #SnowSquall. The squall will bring about 60-90 minutes of intense snowfall as it moves through your community. If you can delay your travel until after the snow passes, DO IT. pic.twitter.com/86UFK91zp6 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 12, 2020

10 a.m. Update:

The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to multiple crashes in Wright County, with road conditions icy and snowy. Motorists will encounter delays/possible rerouting.

I94 WB at exit 201 (Albertville) is closed due to several crashes on I94 near Monticello, a semi is reported on fire – drv is ok. Use alternate routes and drive w/caution on snow covered roads & buckle up. https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/nFdhh9R2tP — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 12, 2020

9:45 a.m. Update:

A snow squall warning has been issued for Wright and Hennepin counties until 10:30 a.m. A quick-hitting, intense round of snow will create whiteout conditions, slippery travel & gusty winds.

⚠️ SNOW SQUALL WARNING until 11/12 10:30AM for Wright, Hennepin county. A quick-hitting, intense round of snow will create whiteout conditions, slippery travel & gusty winds. Slow down on the roads! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/QP7OdWaTHf — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 12, 2020

9:30 a.m. Update:

A multiple-vehicle pileup with a semi truck on fire is halting traffic along I-94 near Monticello as a band of snow moves into the area Thursday morning. Major delays expected. Read the latest here.

This crash happened right in the middle of a snow squall – there's a new warning for this sort of sudden downfall. @MikeAugustyniak reported last night: https://t.co/D6wJdqhGka https://t.co/89e018B0Fa — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) November 12, 2020

