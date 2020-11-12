Weather Latest:Follow updates on the quick-hitting, narrow band of snow Thursday.
By Riley O'Connor
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A quick-hitting and narrow band of snow is moving across the state and is expected to hit the metro area in the mid-morning and last into the early afternoon.

Just like Tuesday’s storm, it’s moving diagonally from southwest to northeast, and some areas are reporting more than 2 inches of snow as of 10:30 a.m. Motorists are advised to take precautions or delay travel until after the snow band passes.

Authorities are also responding to multiple crashes northwest of the metro area, where roads are already covered with snow and ice. That includes a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 94 near Monticello that’s causing major traffic delays.

Follow the latest updates below:

11:15 a.m. Update:

Snow is falling the metro area and WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak says this is now the main event for the Twin Cities: visibility below 1 mile in spots as an intense band of snow moves through. Travel will get worse through 1 p.m., then get better as the band moves out of the metro to the southeast.

10:30 a.m. Update:

A narrow band of moderate to heavy snow will track southeastward through the afternoon, bringing 1-2 hrs of snow to each community in its path.

10:05 a.m. Update:

National Weather Service reports that 2.5 inches of snow fell in 90 minutes in Buffalo, Minnesota. Motorists are advised to slow down, or delay travel until after the snow band passes if possible.

10 a.m. Update:

The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to multiple crashes in Wright County, with road conditions icy and snowy. Motorists will encounter delays/possible rerouting.

9:45 a.m. Update:

A snow squall warning has been issued for Wright and Hennepin counties until 10:30 a.m. A quick-hitting, intense round of snow will create whiteout conditions, slippery travel & gusty winds.

9:30 a.m. Update:

A multiple-vehicle pileup with a semi truck on fire is halting traffic along I-94 near Monticello as a band of snow moves into the area Thursday morning. Major delays expected. Read the latest here.

