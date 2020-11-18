MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota state senators have announced they’re defecting from the DFL party and forming a new independent caucus.

Sens. Tom Bakk and David Tomassoni, respectively from Cook and Chisholm counties, say they’re doing so to take an opportunity to better serve their districts within the legislative framework.

“People are going to wonder why I’m doing this – and to be honest, there are several reasons. I’m very disappointed by the extreme partisanship going on nationally and right here in Minnesota,” Bakk said. “Both political parties are to blame. The constant negative and sharp rhetoric is undermining voters’ confidence in our public institutions. It doesn’t have to stay this way.”

Tomassoni was recently elected president of the Minnesota Senate, in a move Republicans orchestrated to maintain control of the Senate should either of Minnesota’s Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar or Tina Smith be named to President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, and Tomassoni promoted to Lieutenant Governor upon Gov. Tim Walz promoting sitting Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to their seat.

It’s the first instance in Minnesota history that the state senate has elected a president from the minority party.

“David and I have always voted our districts. We have always represented our districts as bipartisan and moderate members of the legislature. Forming this new caucus is just a natural progression of aligning more with moderate than the far right or left,” Bakk said. “Additionally, we will not stray from the values of Northern Minnesota and what our people are most passionate about — our economy and jobs that support our families and our economic lifeline of mining and wood products. Our natural resource-based economy is critical to our region of the state.”

