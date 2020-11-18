MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allina Health says no visitors are allowed at its facilities as of Wednesday — with exceptions — due to updated COVID-19 guidelines.
According to Allina Health, the status for visitor guidelines has been updated to red, which means no visitors allowed. It comes as the governor and state health officials are set to announce new restrictions early Wednesday evening as the pandemic worsens in Minnesota.
RELATED: Coronavirus Restrictions (MN): Gov. Walz To Pause Youth Sports, Halt Indoor Dining And Close Gyms
“The safety of Allina Health’s patients, visitors and employees continue to be our top priority. As safety guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to evolve around the coronavirus (COVID-19), so do our policies at Allina Health facilities,” Allina Health said.
To help prevent the spread of #COVID19 we have changed our visitor guidelines at all our hospitals and clinics, including labor and delivery. View the guidelines before you go to an Allina Health location. https://t.co/UmHxSbozp1 pic.twitter.com/4BZgrjMoDi
— Allina Health (@AllinaHealth) November 18, 2020
There are limited exceptions, including one parent or legal guardian being allowed in the room for pediatric patients. Click here for more on exceptions and guidelines.
Late Wednesday morning, state health officials reported 5,102 more cases of COVID-19 in the state and 67 more deaths, marking the highest daily number of fatal cases ever recorded in the state.
Allina Health has 11 hospitals and more than 90 clinics in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
