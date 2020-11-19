MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League says that the football and volleyball seasons must end Friday in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s order to dial back of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
In a statement late Wednesday, the league said it’ll offer guidance for schools to complete their football and volleyball seasons. The league also noted that dance practices and competitions will need to stop Friday, even though the dance season is only in its second week.
As for winter sports, the league says it’ll provide specific guidance for schools by the end of the week. Meanwhile, league officials say they are working to sort out options for the winter and spring sports seasons.
The governor’s order requires youth sports to be put on pause for the next four weeks. College sports are exempt. The order also directs gyms to close, bars and restaurants to operate as take-out only, and places restrictions on wedding receptions, private parties and other celebrations.
The restrictions come as COVID-19 cases are surging in Minnesota. Daily case counts and fatality figures hit record levels this month and hospitalizations are at the highest they’ve been since the pandemic started. If the spread of the virus continues at this rate, health officials warn that hospitals could be overwhelmed.
