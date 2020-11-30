MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul’s Handsome Hog restaurant will halt its services this Saturday, with the head chef and owner citing government inaction at the state and federal level.
On Monday, Justin Sutherland posted on social media that it “breaks his heart” to announce that his restaurant must take a break.
“The inaction by our government has forced us to close our doors until the world makes sense,” Sutherland wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your support we will see you on the other side. Stay safe and take care of each other.”
Sutherland says, for now, the plan is that the restaurant will return.
“Please help us in our final week, our staff needs your support as they once again enter a time of uncertainty. Get your fix of brisket, ribs, and chicken and grab your gift cards,” he said on Facebook.
Handsome Hog’s pause comes as many other Twin Cities restaurants are struggling, or have closed, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Café in south Minneapolis also announced it will close its doors with the chef pivoting to luxury meal service.
While Gov. Tim Walz has announced plans to help small businesses, he also recently ordered a four-week ban on indoor dining at Minnesota restaurants.
You must log in to post a comment.