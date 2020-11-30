MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Acclaimed chef Jamie Malone is done at her south Minneapolis restaurant, Grand Café.
Malone told WCCO’s Jason DeRusha that the Kingfield neighborhood restaurant is currently operating out of the kitchen at her sister restaurant, Eastside, in downtown Minneapolis.
Malone says she’s pivoting to a luxury meal service called “Keep It Grand.”
Malone says that she and her general manager, Nikki Klocker, “are excited to find something a little smaller and better suited to the future of restaurants.”
The last dinner service at the brick-and-mortar restaurant at 38th and Grand Avenue was held on Nov. 14. The building’s owners, Dan and Mary Hunter, are seeking a new tenant.
The Hunters established Grand Café in 2006 and operated it for a decade before Malone took it over in 2017.
Malone’s vision garnered national attention for what had since been a neighborhood staple. In 2018, Food and Wine Magazine named Malone’s Paris-Brest with foie gras mousse its Dish of the Year. Malone has also been nominated four times for the prestigious James Beard Award.
The end of Grand Café comes as many other Twin Cities restaurants are struggling, or have closed, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Gov. Tim Walz has announced plans to help small businesses, he also recently ordered a four-week ban on indoor dining at Minnesota restaurants.
