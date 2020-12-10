MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An update on Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions is expected Monday as officials say that lawmakers are close to an agreement for business relief.
According to a representative of Gov. Tim Walz, the governor is expected to announce next steps regarding restrictions to businesses and gatherings on Monday. The current dial-back executive order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.
The governor’s representative also says a deal is close on business relief. On Wednesday, Walz announced he will be calling a special session to pass relief for small businesses, workers and families, also slated for Monday. He intends to extend the state’s peacetime emergency at that time.
Meanwhile, state officials are waiting for the latest data of any COVID-19 spread over the Thanksgiving, the representative said.
