MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage girl died Sunday in the Twin Cities metro after she was thrown from a truck that rolled off Highway 55.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on eastbound Highway 55 in Eagan, near the Dodd Road intersection. The driver lost control of a Ford F250 pickup truck, which rolled into the median. Road conditions at the time of the crash were slick due to snow flurries.
Killed in the crash was 17-year-old Angely Burgos-Salas of Minneapolis. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Three other people in the truck, including the driver, were unharmed. All were wearing seat belts, investigators say.
