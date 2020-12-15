MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says changes will be announced to the dial-back restrictions for businesses and social gatherings, but a return to normal isn’t expected.
On Tuesday morning, Walz said he planned on announcing the changes on Wednesday. The current dial-back restrictions are set to expire at the end of the week. The restrictions also shut down high school and other organized youth sports, which is the subject of a lawsuit.
More information on what exact changes will be made to restrictions and how long they will last are expected during Walz’s announcement Wednesday.
Walz’s comments on restrictions come the morning after the Minnesota Legislature passed a $216 million relief package aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from the four-week “pause”, which was ordered amid increasing COVID-19 cases that threatened to overload hospitals.
Walz attended a press conference at the Minneapolis VA hospital Tuesday morning as vaccine shots began being administered in the state.
