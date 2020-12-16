MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a rollover crash in Brooklyn Center killed a 15-year-old boy.

Demetreious Anderson Baldwin, 30, was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in which the driver who caused the collision left the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived at 5920 Brooklyn Boulevard at 1:23 a.m. on Sunday. They saw a heavily damaged car balancing on the driver’s side in the parking lot. The passenger side of the car was crushed, and a boy was hanging upside down and out of the area where the rear window should have been. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner said the boy is from Robbinsdale.

Officers found markings in the road which indicated the vehicle – which Baldwin owns – had left the road several times, become airborne, and crashed into the parking lot, where it came to rest on its side.

They also learned that Baldwin was in the car with the boy, who was a relative, and another relative.

Officers found the relative at his residence. He was intoxicated and had injuries consistent with being in a motor vehicle accident. The relative confirmed he was a passenger in Baldwin’s car. He also said he and Baldwin had consumed alcohol, and that Baldwin lost control of the vehicle and crashed. He was unsure of what happened after the accident.

Later, officers found Baldwin at a hospital, and he admitted he was driving the car with his relatives. The complaint says he admitted to crashing due to alcohol consumption. He could not account for how or why he and his relative left the scene.

If Baldwin is convicted of the criminal vehicular homicide charges, he could spend a maximum of 10 years in prison.