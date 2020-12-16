MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 200 businesses are planning to reopen as soon as Wednesday in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s dial-back order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A group called ReOpen Minnesota Coalition announced late Tuesday that dozens of bars, restaurants and gyms in their ranks plan to reopen in the coming days. The group’s announcement came hours after it was learned that the governor plans to extend restrictions on indoor dining through the holiday season.

ReOpen Minnesota has posted lists of businesses that have plan to reopen. The latest list contains more than 200 businesses and is completely anonymous, just listing the type of business and the county where they are located. Earlier lists released by the group named specific bars, restaurants and gyms that planned to defy the order.

The governor’s latest dial-back order has been in place for four weeks and was originally set to expire Friday. Yet, as the state is coming off a surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, the governor is expected to announce an extension of the order, as well as some changes. A press conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed live on CBSN Minnesota.

The governor’s four-week “pause” closed bars and restaurants to indoor dining, shuttered gyms and fitness centers, put a pause on youth sports, and limited social gatherings.

While some Minnesota business have already faced consequences (such as losing their liquor license) for reopening amid the restrictions, it’s unknown what will happen if a large number of businesses defies the order at once. One Lakeville business owner who is part of ReOpen Minnesota told WCCO over the weekend that she’s ready to face fines and even jail time if need be.

Walz’s update on the restrictions Wednesday will come just a day and a half after the Minnesota Legislature passed a $216 million relief package aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from the recent restrictions. It also comes as the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are being administered in the state.