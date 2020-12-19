MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell tweeted to President Donald Trump Saturday night, calling for martial law to be declared in Minnesota so Trump can obtain the state’s ballots and, evidently, overturn the results of the election.

Lindell’s tweet came in the form of a retweet of attorney Lin Wood, who called for martial law to be declared in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Look @dougducey you made the list and your crooked buddy @BrianKempGA! @realDonaldTrump please impose martial law in these 7 states and get the machines/ballots! https://t.co/GXWkRtHlRW — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) December 20, 2020

All are states where President-elect Joe Biden won, pushing him well beyond the 270 electoral votes needed for a win, electoral votes that earlier this week were certified.

Lindell has long been a vocal Trump supporter, frequently appearing and speaking at rallies in support of the president. Even his Twitter handle — @realMikeLindell — is modeled after that of Trump.

At a rally last year, he declared Trump the “greatest president” the nation has ever had.

Earlier this year, during the Republican National Convention, Lindell spoke out against Democrats, blaming them for the civil unrest that ensued following the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis Police officers.

“This year, the terrible Democratic leadership in Minnesota made some of the worst decisions in history,” Lindell said at the convention. “This manifested into so much of the destruction of my great state and country.”

Lindell also made headlines in August when he was blasted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper for pushing the plant substance oleandrin as a cure for COVID-19. Medical experts say the substance is unproven and could have lethal side effects, as the plant it’s derived from is highly toxic.