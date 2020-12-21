CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the shooting death of another 17-year-old boy in St. Paul earlier in December.

According to the Ramsey County’s Juvenile Court Division, the 17-year-old boy faces second-degree murder with intent, but not premeditated, in connection to the shooting death on Dec. 14.

Police say several people called 911 just before 2 p.m. to report a shooting on the 500 block of Jessamine Avenue West. Officers arrived to find a boy dead from apparent gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 17-year-old Elijah Watson of St. Paul.

Several days later, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint filed in juvenile court, the two teenagers were arguing over a gun inside a stolen vehicle when the 17-year-old who is charged fired the gun, striking the victim in the face. The victim got out of the vehicle and died shortly after. The shooter then fled the scene.

A witness told police that the 17-year-old who is charged showed no remorse after shooting the victim and laughed about it.

