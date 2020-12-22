Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A week after Minneapolis police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced 41 arrests in a crackdown on carjackings, more information has been released about those charged in the case.
Nine men between the ages of 20 and 33 are facing felony charges so far:
- Tyler Hopwood, 21: possession of explosives
- Julist King, 31: felon in possession of a firearm
- Quentin Morrison, 27: violation of no contact order and fifth-degree drug possession
- Joe Mullins, 26: fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle
- Dalon Reed, 30: fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle
- Brandon Rock, 20: four counts of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and second-degree assault
- Jakob Smith, 33: fifth-degree drug possession
- William Suttles, 22: felon in possession of a firearm
- Marcel Thompson, 24: second-degree riot
Not all charges are necessarily related to carjackings, but they came as a result of the crackdown.
A 16-year-old is also charged with second-degree assault. Other cases may have been referred to the Minneapolis Attorney’s Office for possible charges that don’t rise to the level of a felony.
