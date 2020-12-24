MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting near a gas station in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood Tuesday.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced 40-year-old Glenn Lee Burton of St. Paul is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in the shooting death of 56-year-old Todd Gerleman.
Burton is accused of shooting and killing Gerleman, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside an ARCO gas station on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. Gerleman, who is from South St. Paul, died at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened when Burton’s girlfriend and her friend, Gerleman, drove to Burton’s mother’s residence. Burton, approaching them, allegedly told his girlfriend that she wouldn’t escape him and that he owns her before shooting at her. Gerleman was struck by the bullet. Burton shot Gerleman again pointblank before Burton’s girlfriend was able to drive away and call 911 at the gas station.
Officers took custody of Burton near the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Oxford Street on the same day of the shooting. He was arrested hours earlier by members of the Ramsey County SWAT team. While being interviewed at police headquarters, he tried to fight officers.
Gerleman’s death marked the city’s 33rd homicide of the year. At the time, the city was one death away from a grim all-time record. The city has since broken the record after the shooting death of a 2-year-old.
