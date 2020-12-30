MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As snow showers continue to fall Wednesday morning in northwestern Minnesota, authorities say they’re responding to a number of crashes in the area.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted before sunrise that troopers had already responded to a number of crashes on the snow-slick roads. While no injuries have been reported Wednesday, the crashes include jackknifed semis and cars stuck in snowy ditches.
Grabow encouraged drivers in the area to keep cruise control off and beware of slick spots.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, there were 113 crashes, 117 spin-outs and two jackknifed semi on roads across Minnesota. No one was killed in those crashes, but eight people were injured.
During the day Tuesday, as a winter storm dropped a few inches of snow across Minnesota, there were nearly 100 crashes statewide, officials say. Four of the crashes resulted in injuries, and one crash in Faribault County resulted in a death.
The victim of that fatal crash, which involved an unbelted driver who left the roadway and rolled several times in Blue Earth City Township, was a 42-year-old man from Windom.
