MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Republican leaders are blasting Gov. Tim Walz for not letting restaurants know what will happen to indoor-dining restrictions that expire next week.

They released videos on Facebook of themselves standing outdoors, saying Walz is leaving restaurants out in the cold — but it looks like restrictions could soon be eased.

Indoor dining has not been allowed for almost two months in Minnesota, but Teddy Tschann, the governor’s communications director, said early Monday evening that Walz will “announce a loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings” in an address scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Republican State Senators Michelle Benson and Eric Pratt followed up on their demands from last week that Walz give bars and restaurants seven-day advance notice on any restoration of indoor dining by releasing videos shot outside.

“If he is going to open them up, he needs to tell them today,” Benson said.

In an interview, the governor has noted decreasing case numbers. Minnesota cases are down about 38% over the past two weeks, which likely led to his upcoming decision to ease restrictions.

Scott O’Brien, owner of O’Brien’s Public House in Shakopee, says his businesses is struggling. He will get $25,000 from the state under the $216 million relief plan passed by the state legislature, but after months of closures, he says it’s not enough.

“Every little bit helps, but that’s a little bit,” he said.

Liz Rammer, CEO of industry trade group Hospitality Minnesota, says at minimum the governor needs to allow indoor seating at 50% capacity.

“This has continued to be just a decimating time for these businesses,” Rammer said. “We know that takeout has really gone down quite a bit in this winter timeframe for people.”

She says its own survey found that without a significant easing of restrictions, nearly 50% of Minnesota restaurants say they could go out of business in the next three months.

Rammer also says that same survey found that 70% of restaurants say they could close this spring unless restrictions are significantly eased.