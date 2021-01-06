MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a set of relaxed regulations for indoor dining in Minnesota.

That being said, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with customers staying away from indoor dining due to safety concerns and government restrictions strictly limiting seating capacity. Dozens and dozens of restaurants across the state have closed since the start of the pandemic.

Everyone has a favorite restaurant that they’d hate to see shut down for good because of the pandemic. Esquire recently put out a list of “100 Restaurants America Can’t Afford To Lose,” chosen by its writers.

“If we lose them, we lose who we are,” the magazine stated.

But how well can a national media outlet know the Minnesota market? You be the judge. Of the 100 restaurants listed, only one from Minnesota made the list: Al’s Breakfast in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Of the tiny diner, Esquire said:

“Flapjacks on the griddle. Hazy morning sunlight through stained-glass awnings. Foreign currency tacked to a shelf, above the Magic Markered coffee mugs belonging to various regulars. A sign that says ‘Beware of Attack Waitress.’ If a breakfast counter could be the IRL manifestation of a Replacements song, this would be it.”

Al’s Breakfast is undeniably a staple of the Twin Cities, however left off the list are such acclaimed places (both new and established) as Spoon & Stable, Travail, Alma, Zen Box Izakaya, Hai Hai, Ngon Bistro, El Burrito Mercado, Tilia, Martina, Bar La Grassa, Pranca, Jax Cafe, and the list goes on and on and on.

Also, Matt’s Bar. And Mickey’s Diner. And … well, you get the idea.

Still, Minnesota fared much better than any of its neighbors. Not a single restaurant from North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, or Wisconsin was named, although Illinois did land four restaurants on the list.

