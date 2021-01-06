MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On this day, for 230 years, the United States has demonstrated to the world a peaceful transition of power.
But as recently as Wednesday morning, President Trump refused to concede that he lost the election or commit to a peaceful transfer of power. For months, he has pushed false election conspiracy theories rejected by voters, by state officials, and by the courts.
Republican leaders have supported the President’s false claims that the election was rigged or stolen. They have challenged the election of Joe Biden as President, giving people false hope that the election could be overturned.
RELATED: Minnesota Lawmakers Tweet From Inside U.S. Capitol As Mob Storms Building
On Wednesday afternoon, a raucous protest turned into a violent and destructive riot at the U.S. Capitol. And for hours, President trump did nothing to stop it. This has never happened in America, and is one of the most unreal moments in American history.
Pro-Trump rioters assaulted the symbol of American liberty, stopping the Congress from officially naming the new President. There were shocking scenes of a mob breaking and entering the House and Senate chambers in Trump’s name, threatening elected representatives from performing their sacred duties.
But it won’t stop Congress from doing its job.
Democrats and Republicans say they will meet later on Wednesday night to finish the work the Constitution requires them to do: the roll call of state electors, and officially declaring Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.
So far, there is no word on how far Republican members will go to continue efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
