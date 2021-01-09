MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Monday, COVID restrictions will be relaxed for Minnesota restaurants and bars, which have been running as take-out-only for nearly two months. But in Minneapolis, bar areas will still have to remain closed, Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Friday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz said that restaurants and bars may reopen at 50% capacity for indoor dining. Restaurant tables will be able to seat up to six people, and bars can seat groups of two.

However, sitting and gathering around bars in Minneapolis will remain prohibited in a move to try and keep restaurants and bars open long-term, instead of needing to close after a surge in virus cases. The decision, Frey’s office said, will be reviewed again in two weeks.

Frey initially closed bar areas in restaurants and other indoor spaces in July. At the time, more than 50% of new cases in Minneapolis could be traced back to young adults under the age of 35 who had been exposed in bars or gatherings with friends and family.

In June and July, before the emergency regulation was put in place, the city averaged seven outbreaks per month. Afterwards, the number dropped nearly 50% to 3.8 outbreaks a month.

“Our communities and businesses have made extraordinary sacrifice, and this approach will best honor that sacrifice by making it more likely bars and restaurants can stay open while keeping customers and workers healthy,” said Frey. “While there’s reason for cautious optimism in our fight to reach the other side of this pandemic, we are continuing to target the highest risk activities which hold an outsized importance in our state’s largest and densest city.”

Frey said he will continue to monitor public health data to guide future decisions, especially after the increased travel around the holiday season.