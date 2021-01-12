MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park on Saturday.

Glenn Douglas Smith has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bobby Evans.

According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a 911 caller who said Smith had shot a houseguest.

When they arrived, the found the caller – Smith’s wife – who turned over the gun which she had taken from Smith. After taking Smith into custody, the officers found 58-year-old Evans inside, already dead from a gunshot wound. According to Smith’s wife, he and Evans were childhood friends.

Officers interviewed Smith’s wife, who said Evans had come over for the afternoon. The two were drinking heavily and an argument escalated into a physical fight. Evans tackled her husband to the ground, and she grabbed Evans and started pushing him towards the front door.

She said moments later, Smith came out of a bedroom and shot Evans in the head. She then called 911.

The complaint says that when officers interviewed Smith in jail the next day, he said “I shot him.” Smith is currently in custody.

If convicted, he could serve up to 40 years in prison.