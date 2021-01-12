MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was almost two weeks ago when Minneapolis police shot and killed Dolal Idd at a south Minneapolis gas station. Police said he fired first.

Dolal Idd’s family stood alongside attorney Lee Hutton III on Tuesday, who in his words was there to assist in the investigation following the 23-year-old’s death.

On Dec. 30, Idd died in an apparent shootout after police say they tried to stop him as part of a weapons sting.

Officers maintained that Idd shot at them first, then released part of the body camera footage showing what appears to be Idd’s window shattering outward. The family says without the full body camera footage from all officers, it’s inconclusive.

Hours after Idd’s death, Hennepin County Sheriff Deputies served a high-risk warrant at the family’s Eden Prairie home. The family was outraged, saying deputies restrained them as they searched the home for weapons and that officers didn’t inform Idd’s family of his death until after that search. No weapons were found.

On Tuesday, Hutton’s message was that the family needs more information in order to feel like they have answers as to why Idd was killed, emphasizing what he called a need for strict scrutiny in reviewing what happened.

“This is not only the responsibility, of society, this is not only the responsibility for the family to answer, this is the responsibility of everyone,” said Hutton.

He plans to ask if Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson and MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo will meet to discuss, among other things, the transparency of this investigation.

He stopped short of clarifying whether the family would file a civil lawsuit, saying that it is pending. His priority is in getting all of the video.