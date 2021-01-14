MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a stretch of dry and mild weather, change is coming to Minnesota. A storm system is moving toward the state, expected to drop up to seven inches of fresh snow on the Twin Cities metro and bring blizzard conditions to the southwest corner of the state.
Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Minnesota is 5.2 inches below average for snow in January — but we’ll get back on pace with the help of this storm.
This system is a sloppy one. Late Wednesday evening, it entered western Minnesota as rain and turned to mixed precipitation early Thursday morning. By mid-day Thursday, only snow will be falling.
Our mild stretch of weather comes to an end! #MNwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/xJGlZzAW4t
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 14, 2021
Its low pressure center will continue to provide snowfall Thursday afternoon, evening, night and into the day on Friday. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota. Southeastern Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Warning, as snow totals there are expected to be higher.
Another factor in this storm will be the wind. Gusts over 40 mph are expected in southwestern Minnesota on Thursday afternoon. On Friday morning, wind gusts could reach 50 mph, creating the potential for blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the area from Thursday afternoon to Friday evening.
Twin Cities can expect about 3-7 inches of snow, and parts of southern Minnesota — particularly near Mankato and Rochester — could see 7 or more inches.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather looks to be dry with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s, which is about average for this time of year. Shaffer says we may be in for a big temperature drop in about a week and a half.
