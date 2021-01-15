MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz and other state and local leaders gave an update on security concerns and plans at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday afternoon.

The update comes amid ongoing concerns about violence at state capitols after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

Walz was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Minnesota National Guard Adjunct General Shawn Manke, Minnesota State Patrol Chief Colonel Matt Langer, and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell.

State officials say they are concerned about threats but “not panicking.” They say they are “alert” and “prepared.” Walz said the preparation for security is “as professional as you can get.”

Plans include coordination with several federal agencies, including the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota National Guard, DNR conservation officers, the St. Paul Police Department and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrington said there are “still no credible threats” at the Minnesota State Capitol. However he also warned that those who come to the Capitol with the intent to commit violence will be stopped.

“To all those who have and will come to the Capitol to speak their peace, we will be here to make sure that your voices are heard. But, I want there not be any mistake, if you come to the Capitol with criminal intent on your mind, if you come to the Capitol to commit violent crimes, we will stop you. We will hold you accountable,” he said.

Harrington added that there is a robust and resilient plan among several law enforcement agencies. He says he’s been in daily contact with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

Due to security concerns, Minnesota’s federal courthouses will be closed from Sunday at 12 a.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m., the day after the inauguration.

Law enforcement is stressing the phrase – “If you see something, say something.”