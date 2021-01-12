ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP/CBS News) — Gov. Tim Walz says that he will sign an executive order later today or tomorrow to activate the National Guard, following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last week.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by President Donald Trump’s supporters has raised concerns about the potential for more violence. The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protest at all 50 statehouses and in Washington ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

“Plans are in place,” Walz said Wednesday.

Walz added that Minnesota lawmakers are “rightfully concerned” about threats to their own safety. He said the state is standing up 24/7 hotlines to connect them to state resources, along with coordination with local police.

Also, 130 members of the Minnesota National Guard are slated to head to Washington during Biden’s inauguration in support of various assignments.

“Every four years National Guardsmen from throughout the country are called to assist local units supporting the inauguration,” Col. Scott Rohweder, Director of Operations with the Guard, said. “We are proud and ready to serve the nation at this historic event.”

Trump supporters in Minnesota held a “Storm the Capitol” rally outside the Capitol in St. Paul on Wednesday, with one speaker warning of “a civil war,” and another drawing cheers when she predicted “casualties” in Washington. Walz revealed at a legislative forum Monday that state troopers evacuated his son from the governor’s residence when the crowd later moved its demonstration there.

Separately, the city of Minneapolis confirmed Tuesday that two city employees accused of being at the U.S. Capitol complex during last week’s insurrection are being investigated. A city spokeswoman referred questions to the FBI, where spokesman Kevin Smith said he had no initial information on the employees.

The FBI said that groups are calling for participants to come armed at their own discretion, according to the FBI’s alert, which also said that there are reports of non-specified threats being made against President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The alert comes as law enforcement across the country scrambles to assess whether a violent incursion into the Capitol building by supporters of Mr. Trump on January 6 could lead to further violence before Mr. Biden’s inauguration. The attack on the Capitol left five dead, including a police officer. Another Capitol police officer committed suicide on Saturday.

The possibility of violence on January 17, in particular, had already caught the attention of Twitter. The social media giant cited “a proposed secondary attack” on the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings on that day in its January 8 announcement that it was permanently suspending Mr. Trump’s account.

