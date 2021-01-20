CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Additional 6,000 Appointments Reserved For Educators, Child Care WorkersBy WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials in Minnesota say all appointments have been filled for its COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments focused on those 65 years of age and older.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health launched the vaccine pilot program, with the website being overwhelmed by interest. State officials say the website peaked at 10,000 hits per second.

According to MDH, nearly 6,000 Minnesotans who are 65 years of age and older registered appointments for their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Additional appointments are reserved for almost 6,000 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff and child care workers,” MDH said.

More appointments are expected to be posted online on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at noon.

Those who scheduled appointments will begin receiving their first vaccine doses at one of the nine pilot clinics across the state Thursday through Saturday.