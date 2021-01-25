MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state announces changes to its vaccine pilot program, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, the lowest daily fatality count since mid-October.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the 794 additional virus cases brings the state’s total positive cases reported to 455,783, with nearly 36,000 cases being discovered among health care workers. About 439,000 people who contracted the virus have recovered and no longer need to quarantine.

The state’s death toll is now 6,098. About 64% of the deaths have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The three additional deaths is the lowest daily fatality count recorded by MDH since Oct. 12.

Over 22,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus since the pandemic began. As of Jan. 21, there are 104 patients with COVID-19 needing intensive care unit beds and an additional 439 patients needing non-ICU beds.

As of Jan. 22, nearly 267,000 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine so far; 67,436 people have completed the vaccine series.

On Monday, the state announced changes to the vaccine pilot program. Changes include a new registration process for those 65 years of age and older. Gov. Tim Walz also announced a mass vaccination pilot event for educators and child care providers.

Walz will also be giving more details on the state’s education plan as more students head back to classrooms. That will be streaming on CBSN Minnesota at 2 p.m.

Over 21,000 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. Over 3.2 million people have taken a test in Minnesota.