MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz’s $52.4 billion, two-year budget proposal calls for tax hikes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and corporations. But the plan also budgets for revenue from increased taxes on vaping products and cigarettes. The governor says he wants those dollars from tobacco taxes for cessation programs, but some argue those revenues don’t bring steady cash flow to ongoing expenses.

Minnesota has a failing grade for funding state tobacco prevention programs, according to the American Lung Association, so the group is on board with a proposal from Walz to raise taxes on cigarettes and vaping products.

“It’s the number one tool in the toolkit for reducing tobacco use,” Pat McKone, senior director for public policy and advocacy with the American Lung Association, said.

McKone says the last time Minnesota significantly raised taxes on cigarettes was 2013, and results were significant.

“We saw 15.6% of smokers successfully quit smoking that year. That’s a big impact,” McKone said.

The governor’s office estimates adding a tax on vaping devices in addition to the vapor and nicotine solutions will generate $12 million over the two-year budget. Raising the cigarette pack tax by $1 will trigger another $139 million.

Walz during his budget briefing Tuesday said the tax is a way to deter behavior.

“I would also say that the bulk of that cigarette tax goes to cessation programs and education programs, and that’s a proactive way to reduce that down,” Walz said.

But using these revenues to fund ongoing programs can be tricky, says Alexandria Zhang with the nonpartisan Pew Charitable Trusts. If the idea is taxes will deter behavior, that means the actual revenue dollars may vary, so it’s not a steady stream of cash.

“Consumer behavior can be unpredictable, so that introduces that layer of uncertainty,” Zhang said.

It’s clear the Minnesota legislature won’t just rubber stamp the governor’s budget. So whether these tax hikes will become law is not yet known, though Republicans at the State Capitol are adamant that they want to see no tax increases at all — from cigarettes to corporations.

In total, the governor’s office estimates all of its proposed taxes would generate $1.66 billion.