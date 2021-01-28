MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday night in Minneapolis, there were four carjackings, three near the Lake of the Isles.

Minneapolis is not the only city dealing with carjackings. Law enforcement are pooling resources to catch those responsible.

Doorbell and surveillance cameras across the metro are capturing the crimes in progress.

Video from Roseville shows how quick carjacking suspects can take a car left alone for less than a minute to warm up.

“There is so much of it and they are doing the best they can,” said Scott Wilkie.

Wilkie had his SUV stolen two years ago in St. Paul. Two nights ago, cameras outside his home in Blaine captured another attempt to take another car from him.

“It’s frustrating when you see the statistics on repeat offenders and the numbers keep rising every year and there is not enough police to handle all of these crimes,” Wilkie said.

Police in St. Paul say typically after an arrest of suspects, the carjacking attempts slow down, but eventually rise.

Six people now face federal charges for conspiracy, fire arms violations and violent carjacking in the capital city.

Last month in Minneapolis, 41 people arrested during a joint law enforcement effort that used State Patrol helicopters to track down those responsible for a host of carjackings. Seven vehicles and five guns were recovered.

“It took months of body work, because they cut out the seat belts so they could get the car seats out faster. I mean, ashing cigarettes in the leather, the smoke smell. I mean, you name it. So it’s not just property theft that’s the issue, it’s the energy and the time theft and the sense of security theft and everything else that happens after that people have to deal with, too,” Wilkie said.

Police say if confronted to give up the keys and don’t chase after anyone who has taken your property. Law enforcement across the metro and working together to find those responsible for the carjackings.