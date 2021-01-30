MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Minnesota Department of Health was looking into reports of seniors receiving cancelation messages for their second COVID-19 vaccine appointments Saturday, officials reported 1,087 new cases and 19 more deaths.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show 460,819 total cases and 6,187 total deaths. About 63% of the deaths have been in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
More than 488,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Minnesota. The complete series has been administered to 105,361 Minnesotans.
In the last 24 hours, 32,732 COVID-19 tests were processed. More than 3.2 million people have been tested in Minnesota.
On the recovery front, nearly 445,000 people who contracted the virus have recovered and no longer need to quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 24,269 Minnesotans have been hospitalized, 5,034 in intensive care. As of Jan. 28, 355 Minnesotans were still hospitalized with COVID-19, 95 of them in the ICU.
Saturday morning, several seniors who had received their first dose of the vaccine and were expecting to receive their second dose reportedly received messages saying their appointment is canceled. An MDH official said they were aware of the issue.